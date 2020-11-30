Jerry Rice bets Aaron Donald knows Deebo Samuel after receiver's huge game

Jerry Rice bets Donald knows who Deebo is after huge game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If Aaron Donald didn't know who Deebo Samuel was (of course he did), he surely does now.

After the 49ers' Week 6 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Donald acted as if he had never heard of the 49ers' second-year receiver. On Sunday, Samuel went off, catching 11 passes for 133 yards in San Francisco's 23-20 win over Donald and the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

It was Samuel's first game back from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss three games, and 49ers legend Jerry Rice loved what he saw from the South Carolina product in his return, especially after what Donald said earlier in the season.

"He was a pissed off receiver," Rice said on 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast." "You know, Aaron Donald, what he said about Deebo Samuel: 'Who is Deebo Samuel?' He knows who Deebo Samuel is right now. He had about 11 catches for 133 yards and really it's the YAC after the catch. I love seeing this guy after he catches the football because you know he's not looking to go down. He's looking to punish someone. But also he's got that speed where he can run away from you. It was great having him back on the field. Also, Richard Sherman, whenever he's on the field he's a factor. ... It was just exciting to see the Niners come out and pull it out."

The 49ers now have won four straight games against the Rams. In those four games, Samuel has caught 24 passes for 248 yards and a touchdown while also adding a rushing touchdown.

After the win, Samuel took to Twitter to troll Donald adding even more spice to the NFC West rivalry.

The 49ers now sit at 5-6 and just a game out of the NFC playoffs. That is a massive accomplishment given the number of injuries they have to weather this season.

As the calendar turns to December, the 49ers finally are getting healthy. Samuel, Richard Sherman and Raheem Mostert returned Sunday and there's an outside chance that Jimmy Garoppolo could return toward the tail end of the season.

Even if they don't make the playoffs, the 49ers' Week 12 win reaffirmed two things: The 49ers own the Rams, and Donald undoubtedly knows who Samuel is.

