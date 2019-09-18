Jerry Rice believes 49ers are Super Bowl contenders after 2-0 start

The buzz already is building around the 2019 San Francisco 49ers, and Jerry Rice is buying in.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Co. opened the season with a sloppy 31-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but then demolished the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 to open the season 2-0 for the first time since 2012.

The 49ers have a long way to go before we honestly can start talking about the Super Bowl (maybe we start with the playoffs?), but Rice believes Kyle Shanahan's club absolutely is a contender, although he added some humor to temper his expectations for the Niners.

"They just got to not have as many turnovers," Rice said Monday on 95.7 The Game's "Jo, Lo and Dibs" when asked about what the 49ers need to do to make the playoffs. "Jimmy G he had an interception (against the Bengals), but he really managed the game well with 297 yards and three touchdowns. He got his playmakers into the ball game where they can make plays. The defense, they stood up. (Kwon) Alexander had an interception. That's like four interceptions for the Niners already, which is unbelievable compared to last year.

"I think they might just need to practice in Youngstown," Rice continued referring to the 49ers' game-week preparation for the Bengals. "They have to stay at that Holiday Inn, eat ice cream and just have to focus on football. If they do that, man, I feel like they have a great chance of winning the Super Bowl."

Woah, woah woah. Slow your roll, Jerry.

The 49ers looked impressive in Week 2, but the Bengals are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this year. San Francisco will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but the Black and Gold will be without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, so the first real test for Shanahan's club will come in Week 5 when they face the Cleveland Browns.

We should have a better idea of how good these 49ers are come mid-October after they face the Browns and Rams.

