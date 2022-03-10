Jerry Rice believes 49ers QB Trey Lance has 'it factor'

Why Jerry Rice believes Lance has 'it factor' for 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While Jimmy Garoppolo currently still is a member of the 49ers, the transition to the Trey Lance era already has begun.

The 49ers reportedly are fielding calls for Garoppolo, and it's expected that they will trade the veteran quarterback and turn Kyle Shanahan's offense over to the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lance only started two games during his rookie season, but 49ers legend Jerry Rice believes there is something special about the North Dakota State product.

"I'm sure the players, just from working out with this guy during the week, during practice, they have a pretty good perception of what he's capable of doing," Rice told CBS Sports HQ. "I see a guy that's really raw, with a very strong arm, that has that 'it factor,' where he can go out and elevate his teammates.

"Listening to Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, all those guys, they really believe in Trey Lance. And I think he's going to have a great season this year."

While Lance was unable to beat out Garoppolo for the starting job last season, general manager John Lynch and Shanahan have praised the young signal-caller and are adamant he has done nothing to make them question their decision to tab him as the 49ers' franchise quarterback.

"He is who we thought he was and probably even stronger," Lynch told Bay Area reporters during his end-of-season press conference. "You have to have a lot to you. You have to have a lot of substance to play quarterback in this league. Both physically and from just a who you are standpoint. I think Trey checks both those boxes. What you know are the things that Kyle and his staff have identified as things for Trey to work with.

"This guy’s focus, his work ethic, he’ll have a plan, and it will be a comprehensive one. When you have the talent and that ability, and what he showed me in the moments, and there were few, when he had the opportunity to go play, I saw that competitive greatness that you look for in people that are going to lead your organization. However brief it was, I saw it. It gives me a lot of belief that it’s there, and he is exactly who we thought he was when we picked him, and we’re really excited about that."

Shanahan admitted he was close to making a switch at quarterback after the 49ers started 3-5, but Garoppolo righted the ship and helped lead the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game.

The 49ers have one of the best rosters in the NFL, and Rice knows it will be up to Lance to get them over that final hump.

"I think they've got everything else in place," Rice said. "You look at the offense, you look at the defense, last year almost getting to the Super Bowl; they've got all the pieces right now in place. Now, it's going to be up to Trey Lance to step in and do his part, and help that team get to a Super Bowl."

