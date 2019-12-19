Jerry Rice among 10 wide receivers on NFL's all-time team

The Associated Press
Retired NFL player Jerry Rice, who played for the San Francisco 49ers and is regarded as one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, takes part in an NFL Academy practice at New River Sport and Fitness in north London, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. The NFL Academy, which opened in September, aims to offer student athletes aged 16-18 pathways into employment, further education and potentially an opportunity to play NCAA college football in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Retired NFL player Jerry Rice, who played for the San Francisco 49ers and is regarded as one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, takes part in an NFL Academy practice at New River Sport and Fitness in north London, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. The NFL Academy, which opened in September, aims to offer student athletes aged 16-18 pathways into employment, further education and potentially an opportunity to play NCAA college football in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Career receiving leader Jerry Rice is among nine Pro Football Hall of Famers selected to the NFL's All-Time Team on Friday night.

Rice, who holds nearly every major receiving record, is joined by one active player, Arizona's Larry Fitzgerald, now in his 16th season. A select panel of NFL observers is choosing the team in celebration of the league's 100th season.

Also on the team are Raymond Berry, Don Hutson, Paul Warfield, Lance Alworth, Randy Moss, Steve Largent, Marvin Harrison and Elroy ''Crazylegs'' Hirsch.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next