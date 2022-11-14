Jerry Palm’s bowl projection for Arkansas is in

Arkansas needs just one more win to qualify for a bowl game.

The bad news is the Razorbacks may be underdogs in their two remaining games.

The good news is most prognosticators think the Hogs will qualify for the postseason.

CBS Sports analyst Jerry Palm dropped his latest bowl projections on Sunday. He has Arkansas playing Iowa in the Music City Bowl on December 31.

The last time Arkansas played in that bowl was in 2002. The result was a loss to Minnesota. The Hogs have played the Hawkeyes only once, way back in 1925.

Arkansas is 5-5 heading into Saturday’s game against Ole Miss. The Rebels fell in Week 11 to Alabama and dropped to No. 14 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. Arkansas did not receive any votes after dropping a second straight game Saturday, this time to No. 8 LSU.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire