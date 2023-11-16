Jerry Olszewski named NSIC coach of the year as Augustana dominates postseason awards

Nov. 15—SIOUX FALLS — Augustana won the NSIC football title outright, so it's only fitting that the Vikings dominated the conference postseason awards, which were announced on Tuesday by the league office.

Jerry Olszewski is the NSIC coach of the year, and Vikings defensive coordinator Mark Sipple earned assistant coach of the year, as the pair led Augustana to a 10-1 record and a home game in the first round of the playoffs, which begin Saturday.

It marks the third time Olszewski has been honored as the NSIC's top coach, and Sipple is the first Viking assistant to win his award.

Plenty of Augustana players were also honored.

Running back Jarod Epperson, offensive linemen Blake Larson and CJ James, linebacker Haden Wallace, defensive lineman Will Davis, safety Peyton Buckley, kicker Jake Pecina, punter Avery Book and return specialist Devon Jones were all named to the All-NSIC first team.

The second team included receivers Jones and Jack Fisher, tight end Mitchell Goodbary, offensive lineman Trevor Burkhart, defensive lineman Jack Wilson, linebacker Kade Lynott and defensive backs JayVian Farr and Jake Polson.

For USF, wide receiver Carter Slykhuis and tight end Mark Leonard earned first team offense honors, while running back Dylan Rudningen, defensive lineman Amaurii Grosskopf and freshman linebacker Matt Goehring were named to the second team.

MSU-Mankato offensive lineman Zach Roggow, a former Brandon Valley standout, was named to the first team, while a pair of former O'Gorman Knights now playing for Wayne State were named to the second team in defensive back Jacob Byrd and offensive lineman Will Washenberger. Northern State linebacker Trey King of Irene-Wakonda, was also named to the second team.

MSU-Moorhead quarterback Jack Strand was named the NSIC offensive player of the year after leading the league with 36 touchdown passes and 3,914 passing yards. Bemidji State defensive end Marcus Hansen earned defensive player of the year honors, leading the league with 10 sacks. Wayne State receiver Kendrick Watkins-Hogue earned offensive newcomer of the year and MSU-Mankato defensive back Khai West was named top defensive newcomer.