Jerry Lawler Wears His Late Son’s Vest at Match Just Two Days After Funeral

Dan Gartland
Sports Illustrated

Following the death of his son, Jerry Lawler could have backed out of his previously scheduled appearance at a local wrestling show in Jackson, Tennessee, but he didn’t. Instead, Lawler used the match to pay tribute to his son Brian.

Brian Christopher Lawler, known in WWE as Grandmaster Sexay, died on July 29 after hanging himself in his jail cell. He was 46. His funeral was Thursday, which Lawler called “the toughest day of my life.”

Sunday’s match was a chance for Lawler to pay tribute to Brian, as he wore his son’s Grandmaster Sexay vest to the ring.

[tweet:https://twitter.com/DinnerWithKing/status/1026284250348380161]

The match was equally emotional for Lawler’s opponent, James Ellsworth, who tweeted a photo later of the two sharing an embrace.

Lawler won the match, of course.

What to Read Next