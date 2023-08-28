After Jerry Kill drama in last year’s opener, it’s nothing but love for Gophers’ P.J. Fleck and Nebraska’s Matt Rhule

The Gopher football team’s season opener a year ago came with juicy, head-coaching drama: ol’ gruff ball coach Jerry Kill vs. the U’s polished current leader P.J. Fleck.

Kill’s trash talk of his successor was recirculated, while Fleck worked to keep it professional before, during and after Minnesota’s let-off-the-gas 38-0 blowout win over Kill’s New Mexico State team at Huntington Bank Stadium.

This year, it appears to be nothing but love between Fleck and new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule heading into Thursday’s season opener in Minneapolis. Both coaches consider the other to be a friend, and each of them emphasizes the importance of a team’s “culture” to its results on the field.

“They play football the way Nebraska did for many years,” Rhule told reporters of the Gophers last week. “The way we want to play it. They run the football. They don’t turn the ball over; they win the turnover battle. They’re 50 percent on third down (conversions). On defense they don’t give up big plays. They stop the run. They are one of the best third-down defenses. They end up winning time of possession. They make it a physical battle and they win the game in the fourth quarter.

“That’s the recipe to win. I respect that.”

Fleck added on Friday: “I have a ton of respect for Matt and what he’s been able to accomplish in his career. He always gets the most out of his team, no matter what year it is.”

Rhule already has had two successful reclamation projects, at Temple and Baylor, where he was the 2019 Big XII coach of the year for an 11-win season and Sugar Bowl appearance. But both Temple and Baylor had difficult two- and one-win seasons, respectively before the turnarounds began.

Nebraska, a seven-point underdog, was 4-8 a year ago and hasn’t made a bowl game since 2016.

Fleck is 5-1 at the U against Nebraska — 1-0 against coach Mike Riley in 2017 and 4-1 versus Scott Frost from 2018-22.

Season tickets up

The Gophers announced a sellout of Thursday’s opener — its first capacity crowd since the start of the 2021 season versus Ohio State.

“Want to thank all of our fans,” Fleck said. “Our team is looking forward to that. I’m sure Nebraska is looking forward to that. Everybody is looking forward to getting the season kicked off.”

Huntington Bank Stadium has a listed capacity of 50,805, and the U’s best announced crowd in 2022 was 49,368 for the Rutgers win on Oct. 29.

Gophers’ non-student season tickets have increased by 787 from 2022 to 2023, according to a Pioneer Press data request fulfilled Friday. The U had 24,551 non-student season-ticket holders last season and 25,339 for this year, as of Friday.

The U had 7,359 student season tickets as of Friday, with 8,371 in 2022. Gopher Athletics anticipated that students will purchase tickets as they return to campus this fall. A year ago, more than 1,600 students purchased season tickets in the two weeks before the start of fall semester, the U said.

Gopher football season tickets

2023

Non-student: 25,339

Students: 7,359

Total: 32,698

2022

Non-student: 24,551

Students: 8,371

Total: 32,922

