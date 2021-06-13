Jerry Kelly repeats at American Family Insurance Championship on PGA Tour Champions

Jerry Kelly did Wisconsin proud once again.

Defending his title from 2019 in his hometown American Insurance Championship, Kelly shot a 66 on Sunday, then watched as Fred Couples, who nearly chipped in for a birdie on 18 to win, miss a six-foot comebacker for par to hand Kelly the win.

“Can’t get any better than this,” Kelly said after earning his eighth victory on the PGA Tour Champions. “After doubling the 18th hole yesterday and bogeying the first hole, I was reeling a little bit.

“It means so much for me to win around here, and now twice, I’m over the moon.”

Couples, won the 2017 tournament for the last of his 13 senior titles. He tied Miguel Angel Cabrera for second. Jim Furyk and Retief Goosen tied for fourth at 12 under, two shots back.

“Hit a good shot. 18, I’ve been there before, I don’t mind driving it over there,” Couples said about the par-5 closing hole. “Then I chose to be long coming back this way. I knew I wasn’t going to get it close and it just came out hot and rolled through the green. I thought I was putting and then chipped it strong and pushed the putt and that was it.”

.@jerrykelly13pga's mom is adorable. ❤️ She still keeps his score and plants feathers to grow birdies. pic.twitter.com/sQc0Rc8EQI — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) June 11, 2021

Tournament host and Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker finished T-7 at 9 under after a 65. Like Kelly, Stricker grew up and lives in Madison.

Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz was 79th among the 80 finishers, shooting a 74 to get to 16 over.

