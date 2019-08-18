Jerry Jones: “Zeke who?”

After Cowboys rookie running back Tony Pollard had a solid outing in Saturday night’s preseason game, Jerry Jones suggested that Pollard might have made Ezekiel Elliott‘s attempt to get a new contract a little bit harder.

Asked about Elliott after the game, Jones said, “Zeke who?”

Jones then laughed and looked into a TV camera, saying directly to Elliott, “we’re having some fun, not at your expense.”

Jones added that Pollard still has a lot of work to do, specifically in pass protection, where he missed a blitz pickup that got quarterback Dak Prescott hit.

Still, Pollard, a fourth-round pick out of Memphis who also returns kickoffs, has impressed the Cowboys so far in camp. And he might just be the Week One starter, if the Cowboys and Elliott don’t come to terms on a new contract.