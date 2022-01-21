Jerry Jones “won’t get into any conversations” he’s had about Mike McCarthy

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after last Sunday’s loss to the 49ers that he was “not going to discuss coaching” and he’s still not in the mood to broach that topic.

Jones was on 105.3 The Fan on Friday and was willing to say that he’s “very, very frustrated and upset” about the way the season came to an end. He wasn’t willing to delve into what those feelings mean for the future of head coach Mike McCarthy.

“I won’t get in to any conversations that I’ve had with anybody relative to anything to do with staff,” Jones said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “I’ve got a lot to think about regarding these coaches.”

Jones did say that he has “everyone under contract that I want to have under contract” and that he would make changes at any level of the organization if he thought that change would help the team win more games. The fact that he hasn’t made a move with McCarthy at this point suggests Jones either doesn’t think the coach is the problem or that he doesn’t think there’s someone available who makes the team likelier to get the Super Bowl that’s eluded them for the last 25 years.

