Jerry Jones: Williams' arrest shows he's "maturing"
After the latest arrest of Dallas Cowboy Sam Williams, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Williams is "maturing" because he was driving 34 mph less compared to his arrest last year.
Jimmy Johnson will continue to wait for induction into the Cowboys Ring of Honor.
The 24-year-old reportedly returned to practice days after the arrest.
Ronald Jones' loss could be Ezekiel Elliott's gain in Dallas.
The Cowboys' owner doesn't sound like someone willing to give in to Martin's demands.
Cowboys executive VP Stephen Jones mentioned Ezekiel Elliott alongside Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith on Tuesday. But Elliott is gone, and RB1 Tony Pollard is on the franchise tag, reflecting new realities.
