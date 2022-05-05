  • Oops!
Jerry Jones' wild week, Hopkins suspended, salty AFC South QBs & should Belichick continue drafting?

Charles Robinson and Dan Wetzel
·2 min read
In this article:
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has had a wild week. First, he accidentally leaked the first 34 picks on Dallas' draft board, opening up the rare glimpse into a team's scouting process. On Wednesday, he got into a minor auto accident and was briefly hospitalized.

Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Dan Wetzel to check in on the NFL's most eccentric and infamous owner and why the aforementioned draft leak is so interesting.

Next, they chat about New England Patriots head coach/GM Bill Belichick's recent draft, which has been the subject of criticism from sources in and outside of the league. Entering his third year of the post-Brady Pats era, should his responsibilities be limited to just coaching only while personnel decisions are given to a true GM?

In the second half of the show, Charles & Dan discuss:

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins receiving a 6 game suspension and how that throws more pressure on Kyler Murray's prove-it fourth season

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill saying it wouldn't be his job to mentor rookie Malik Willis

Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan throwing some dirt on his former franchise the Atlanta Falcons

• The 2022 slate of international games and the prospect of multiple expansion teams abroad

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made the news twice this week following a leak of the team&#39;s draft board & a small automobile accident. (Photo Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made the news twice this week following a leak of the team's draft board & a small automobile accident. (Photo Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

