Jerry Jones' wild week, Hopkins suspended, salty AFC South QBs & should Belichick continue drafting?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has had a wild week. First, he accidentally leaked the first 34 picks on Dallas' draft board, opening up the rare glimpse into a team's scouting process. On Wednesday, he got into a minor auto accident and was briefly hospitalized.

Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Dan Wetzel to check in on the NFL's most eccentric and infamous owner and why the aforementioned draft leak is so interesting.

Next, they chat about New England Patriots head coach/GM Bill Belichick's recent draft, which has been the subject of criticism from sources in and outside of the league. Entering his third year of the post-Brady Pats era, should his responsibilities be limited to just coaching only while personnel decisions are given to a true GM?

In the second half of the show, Charles & Dan discuss:

• Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins receiving a 6 game suspension and how that throws more pressure on Kyler Murray's prove-it fourth season

• Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill saying it wouldn't be his job to mentor rookie Malik Willis

• Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan throwing some dirt on his former franchise the Atlanta Falcons

• The 2022 slate of international games and the prospect of multiple expansion teams abroad

