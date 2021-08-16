Jerry Jones welcomes fans to 'Cowboys Night' in Frisco, Texas
Minty Bets previews the 2021 NFL season and highlights her best futures bets for the season.
The opening week featured several strong outings from rookie first-round quarterbacks, including Justin Fields' stellar debut for the Bears.
With the Jags set to make some roster cuts on Tuesday, Tim Tebow certainly didn't have the type of Week 1 preseason performance many were hoping for.
Following last night's preseason loss to the Raiders, coach Pete Carroll said the team gave him a chance, but Smith couldn't hold up his end.
The Cowboys have some decisions to make over the next 24 to trim the roster down to 86. Here's a look at some players on the bubble, including a big name LB who could be shipped off to another team. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Here's the list of NFL records that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady can break during the upcoming season. Spoiler: It's a long one.
TAMPA ― On the sixth play of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Bengals, Tom Brady took a shotgun snap and was sacked immediately, disappearing under Bengals defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai. For a few breathless seconds, as Brady was sprawled on the turf, it was fair to question the sanity of playing the 44-year-old Bucs quarterback in a meaningless game. There simply ...
Opinion: Kirk Cousins and other NFL quarterbacks are expressing a vaccine hesitancy that is a failure to their teammates and fans.
The Packers waive a former Wisconsin Badger offensive lineman
Raiders make first roster moves to get down to 85 players
Warning: Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly is donning another team's colors in the post below.
Not everyone had a great first preseason game of 2021. Three Browns who saw their stock dip, for a variety of reasons, against the Jaguars.
Whose stock rose and whose stock dropped after the Vikings' loss to the Broncos?
It doesn't sound like the Packers have any interest in bringing back Clay Matthews.
What has Bill Belichick told Cam Newton about who will be the starter in Week 1? Newton addressed his competition with Mac Jones on Monday after a joint practice with the Eagles.
Who's stock went up, who's stock went down in the #49ers loss to the Chiefs.
The Browns trimmed the roster down to 85 men by waiving three and placing two on injured reserves today.
Here are a few overrated and underrated teams from the preseason AP top 25 poll.
The 22-year-old shared images on his Instagram account showing him covered in blood and slumped on the ground after being punched on the street.
The Seahawks are at the end of their rope in the Jamal Adams negotiations. More than a week after making reportedly a final offer to the fifth-year safety and with no plans to budge, a league source tells PFT that the team is truly done negotiating with Adams. They believe they’re made a fair and [more]