Jerry Jones would ‘welcome’ quarterback controversy in Dallas

The last thing any team in football wants is a quarterback controversy.

They are divisive and rarely lead to anything but a quandary.

So, it is somewhat stunning Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks that Cooper Rush playing well enough to create a stir as to who should start when Dak Prescott returns from his thumb surgery is a good idea.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones entertained idea Cooper Rush could play well enough, team could win enough to force decision at QB when Dak Prescott able to return. “Wouldn’t it be something if you had a dilemma as to which way to go?” You’d want that controversy? “Of course I would.” pic.twitter.com/oSXzHAMabk — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 22, 2022

Probably would be a great idea if some Cowboy historian in the team’s front office imparted wisdom on how things turned out early in the days of when Tom Landry had trouble choosing between Craig Morton and Roger Staubach.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire