Jerry Jones on wait for extensions: I want to see some more cards played

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was emphatic when it came to the team's plans at quarterback during a press conference in Dallas on Tuesday.

"We want Dak Prescott, and that’s that," Jones said, via the team's website.

Prescott's status has been a talking point all offseason because he's in the final year of his contract and the team has not signed him to an extension. The extension watch is also on for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Micah Parson and Jones was asked why the team has not been able to reach agreement on a new deal with any of the three players.

"We'd like to see more leaves fall," Jones said. "We'd like to see more action. It's called option quarterback. I've spent my life [playing] option quarterback. I want to see some more cards played."

Others might be ready to see the Cowboys reach the finish line with Prescott, Lamb, and Parsons, but Jones isn't in that camp and nothing's going to change in Dallas until that does.