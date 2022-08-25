Jerry Jones: Tyron Smith injury is a setback, but we’ll have him in the playoffs

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones confirmed this morning that left tackle Tyron Smith is going to miss significant time this year, but Jones suggested that if the Cowboys are in the playoffs, Smith will be back by then.

Jones noted that last season the Cowboys’ final game was a loss to San Francisco on January 16, and he said that if the Cowboys are still playing in mid-January this season, Smith’s leg injury should be healed in time for him to play.

“We just really found this out in the wee hours, but it’s a setback,” Jones said on ESPN. “You’ve got to take what you’re dealt and go on with him. We’ve got some good options. We’ve got a team around him. We’ve got a defense that is probably as strong as we’ve had in years. . . . We’ll have him, and we’ll have him at the right time. We’ll have him in that San Francisco game, the equivalent of it, that we had last year. And maybe we won’t fall short.”

Getting to the playoffs just got harder with Smith out for, it appears, until December. But Jones maintains his confidence that the Cowboys will still be playing meaningful games in January.

