Jerry Jones: Tyler Smith played well, Jason Peters will play sooner rather than later

The Cowboys’ offensive line was thrown into disarray before the season when left tackle Tyron Smith got hurt, but Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones believes they’re still in good shape at left tackle.

Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that rookie left tackle Tyler Smith stood out in making his first career start.

“The one that I’m really proud of is Tyler Smith,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I think by any definition you got to give him his due to come in there and have his first game in the NFL and start at left tackle. We know what a prospect he is, but we think he held his stead real good there.”

The Cowboys signed veteran Jason Peters after Tyron Smith’s injury, but Peters wasn’t yet ready to go in Week One. Jones said Peters should be ready soon, although it’s unclear who the starting left tackle will be.

“It depends on his evolving with his conditioning,” Jones said of Peters. “He didn’t have camp, but, boy, am I glad we got him. We’ll have a spot for him. There’s no question that we’re going to be using him, before we’re out and maybe sooner rather than later. But, again, I won’t be more specific, but he can play both tackles.”

The latest problem for the Cowboys’ offensive line is that guard Connor McGovern will miss time after an injury during Sunday’s season opener. Jones said McGovern shouldn’t be out too long, but he acknowledged it’s a problem that the offensive line is continuing to get shuffled at the start of the season.

