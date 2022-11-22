Jerry Jones: Tyler Smith will go to left guard when Tyron Smith returns

Ever since Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith had surgery to repair an avulsion fracture to his left knee in August, team owner Jerry Jones has said that the team expects to have him back on the field this season.

During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said that nothing has changed on that front and he shared the plan for the Cowboys offensive line once Smith is ready to return to action.

First-round pick Tyler Smith has been playing left tackle in place of the veteran, but Jones said that the rookie going to be on the move. Jones said the plan is for Tyron Smith to return to his familiar spot while Tyler Smith moves inside to left guard. Jones predicted that the rookie will “easily” make the transition to a new spot.

Connor McGovern has been starting at left guard, but would presumably move to the bench once the two Smiths settle into their spots.

