Jerry Jones: I have tremendous respect for Nike

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been one of the most outspoken NFL figures in favor of having every player standing on the field during the playing of the national anthem and he’s also been one of the leading figures in growing the league’s revenues through deals with companies like Nike.

Given those roles, it was inevitable that Jones would be asked about Nike’s new ad featuring former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Jones got the question during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday and cited Kaepernick’s grievance as a reason for not doing more than expressing his respect for the company making the league’s uniforms.

“I have tremendous respect for Nike, and Phil Knight, and everything they’ve meant to sports … Because I’m in court and being sued, this is litigation and I’m not going to be able to comment on it,” Jones said.

The NFL and Nike extended their partnership through 2028 earlier this year.