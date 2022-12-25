Jerry Jones: It’s too late to realistically think Odell Beckham can help us this season

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed pessimism on his Friday radio show about signing free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

After the team’s 40-34 Christmas Eve win over the Eagles, Jones indicated the team’s pursuit of Beckham is done for this season.

“Well, I think the big thing is me or whoever has let enough time go as we get toward the end of the season that it’s not realistic to think about having him in any meaningful way for the playoffs,” Jones said. “That’s not dismissing [signing Beckham in] the future, but it is dismissing, for the most part, the reality of him getting in here and helping us in the playoffs. That was a big part of the equation.”

The Cowboys sought to upgrade their receiving corps in recent weeks after losing Cedrick Wilson in free agency and trading Amari Cooper. They signed James Washington during free agency, but he had a foot injury in training camp and has played only two games and has no catches. The Cowboys made him a healthy scratch Saturday.

But they signed T.Y. Hilton earlier this month, and Hilton had a 52-yard reception on third-and-30 after back-to-back sacks of Dak Prescott.

Jones said that play has given him more confidence in his receiving corps.

“It was all there — his experience, his speed — to turn around and make that play,” Jones said. “That’s exactly what I thought he could get a chance to do. He was so excited about getting to come in here and be in games. I’m really proud for him. I’m really proud for our team, too, because he’ll add a dimension to this thing that just opens it up a little more.”

