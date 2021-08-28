Jerry Jones: Tony Romo would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer if it were up to me

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones believes that Tony Romo should be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next year.

Jones was asked on 103.5 The Fan whether Romo is a Hall of Famer, and Jones said that in his view, Romo belongs in the Class of 2022, when he will be eligible for the first time.

“Well, I think there’s no question in my mind that Tony is skilled, at a skilled level, and had accomplishments statistically that were there,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “The fact that we did not have a Super Bowl during that time is always going to be in the conversation as to where Tony Romo will rank — not rank, but where he’s acknowledged. You’re talking to a guy that he would be a first-round ballot with me, and I don’t apologize for that.”

Jones puts some of the blame on himself, as the G.M. as well as the owner, for Romo never getting a Super Bowl ring.

“You’ve heard me say it’s right there maybe my most disappointing thing about the Cowboys for me is not winning a Super Bowl or be in one with Tony Romo,” Jones said. “And we just weren’t able when we didn’t have him, we weren’t able to compensate for that. That had something to do with him not being on a Super Bowl team.”

Jones’ views aside, Romo is a long shot to make it to the Hall of Fame. It’s unlikely that Jones will get his wish.

