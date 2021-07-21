Jerry Jones: I thought Michael Irvin had an outstanding message

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is on board with Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin, who called out unvaccinated players by saying they’re not doing everything they can to win.

Jones said today that he appreciates Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, telling players that if they want to be champions they have to do everything they can to get a competitive advantage.

“I thought it was an outstanding message,” Jones said.

Jones said that he believes virtually every player on the Cowboys’ roster heading into training camp is either already vaccinated or has committed to getting vaccinated. He said there might be five players who have not yet committed to getting vaccinated.

Irvin would tell those players they’re not committed enough to winning. Jones isn’t going so far as to say that directly, but he clearly agrees with Irvin that every player ought to get the shot.

