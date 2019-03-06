Jerry Jones thinks Randy Gregory could play this season

Randy Gregory was just suspended for the fourth time by the NFL for violating the substance abuse policy, and this one was termed “indefinite.”

But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he isn’t ruling out the troubled defensive end playing this year, perhaps even by the start of the season.

“For all the obvious reasons I don’t know,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It’s certainly not impossible. But his status is his status. It is what it is. We are going to do everything we can to try to have him overcome this hurdle to get in position to have him help us and he wants to do that.”

The Cowboys have supported Gregory through each of his suspensions, and for Jones it has become personal.

“He’s a pure soul first and foremost, the proof of that is how he’s thought of everybody around him, teammates coaches everyone,” Jones said. “He’s genuinely afflicted, genuinely. It’s real. He has to work through, just as you would many things as human beings. He has to work through this, and the way he works through it, the way he deals with his circumstances. It’s impressive. It may not look that impressive when you say ‘look at the penalties that he’s endured,’ but it is impressive. He’s trying to work through it. Everybody on this team knows that he is. He’s an outstanding player by instincts, mentally, physically, he’s outstanding. He doesn’t pretend to be anything that he isn’t.

“I am by no means, in any way, weary, discouraged. As a matter of fact with his contribution that he made last year, we’d like to have more. But what we did get, the impact he made was there. He did nothing but would encourage me to help him in any way we can to have a career. He’s a relatively young guy. He’s in excellent, relatively speaking for what he plays and what he’s been through as his position, he’s relatively healthy. He’s a guy we can invest some of our time in to help him get here and it will help us win.”

The former second-round pick played in 14 games, and had six sacks in his most extensive action of his career. The Cowboys could clearly use him from a football stand point, but Gregory’s issues are so much bigger, and he’s fortunate to have employers who have his back through so many hurdles.