Jerry Jones thinks Jason Garrett will be coaching in the NFL next year, somewhere

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett currently does not have a contract for next year. But his boss believes that Garrett will be coaching in the NFL next year, somewhere.

“Nobody has the exclusive skills to get the job done so that collectively you can win a Super Bowl,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said during one of his regular appearances on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “But there are qualified people. Jason Garrett is one of them. In my opinion, Jason Garrett will be coaching in the NFL next year.”

Jones didn’t say that Garrett will be coaching the Cowboys next year. That’s an important distinction given Jones’ recent comments that were widely interpreted as being critical of Garrett’s coaching abilities.

But Jones also said this: “Jason Garrett is a good coach. He’s also one of the hardest working coaches. He knows this team better than anybody. . . . I’m glad to have him. He is the guy for the job.”

If that’s the case, it would be easy to simply extend his contract. But Jones has said that he’ll wait to do it, even if that means running the risk that Jones will decide to keep Garrett — and that Garrett will decide to leave.

The more likely explanation is that Jones is using his various platforms to try to pull the cord on a lawnmower that is struggling to start. From bad cop to good cop to whatever Jones thinks it will take, Jones may say whatever he thinks he needs to say in order to make his 2019 fairytale come true.