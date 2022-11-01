Jerry Jones: Things could get “feverish” at the trade deadline

Hold on to your butts.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who recently said “we’ll see” regarding the possibility of adding a receiver at the trade deadline, has thrown a little fuel onto the fire during his Tuesday morning appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

Via Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Jones said things could get “feverish” as the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline approaches.

“We got some things we’re entertaining,” Jones added.

But he also tried to tamp down expectations, by saying that there’s “a better chance of nothing happening than something.”

As potential receiver trades go, we continue to be intrigued by the possibility of a deal that would bring Cedrick Wilson back to Dallas. He signed with the Dolphins days before Miami traded for Tyreek Hill. As a result, Wilson hasn’t played much this year.

He has four catches for 40 yards in seven games this season. He had 45 receptions for 602 yards in 16 games with the Cowboys in 2021.

