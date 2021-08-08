Jerry Jones: Texas Rangers advised Dallas Cowboys to briefly shut down Dak Prescott

When the Dallas Cowboys decided to take a step back with quarterback Dak Prescott in his recovery from a strained right shoulder it was upon advice from their baseball neighbors in Arlington, the Texas Rangers.

Owner Jerry Jones said the Cowboys consulted with the Rangers because it was an arm injury, a throwing injury and the baseball team has more experience in dealing with those.

“We talked about throwing, arm care and arm recovery,” Jones said. “They advised rather than work through a progression on healing but to go cold turkey to make sure the injury is repaired.”

That was the genesis of coach Mike McCarthy saying last week that the Cowboys were going to take a step back with Prescott rather have him try to returning to throwing.

Prescott has missed the past five full practices after taking himself out of the July 28 session with soreness in his throwing arm.

Prescott didn’t make the trip to Canton, Ohio for the Cowboys preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers to continue getting treatment.

“Definitely him staying back, he was able to get some extra treatment, do some extra things,” McCarthy said. “Once again, this is more us than him. This is us being cautious, so I feel really good about where he is.”

On Saturday, though, Prescott did some “light throwing” for the first time since the injury.

McCarthy told reporters Prescott was working with some light objects, an indication that it wasn’t a regulation football, in his return to throwing.

“We’ll see how his progression goes,” McCarthy said. “He’s doing some things as far as throwing and everything is on a rep count.”

Don’t look for Prescott to return to action this week.

The Cowboys have one Wednesday before playing the Arizona Cardinals in their second preseason game on Friday.

There is a chance Prescott could get some reps ahead of the August 21 game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium in what will be the team’s dress rehearsal for the regular season.

But there is no guarantee that he plays in the preseason at all.

“I don’t know,” Jones said. “It will be about his feel. How he feels.”

Jones made it clear the the Cowboys have no concerns about Prescott being ready and available for the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 9.