Jerry Jones: A talent like Odell Beckham is “additive”

One game into the 1995 season, the Cowboys signed high-profile, big-name cornerback Deion Sanders to a five-year, $30 million deal. They outbid the Broncos and 49ers for Sanders’ services, and the Cowboys went on to win Super Bowl XXX.

That’s Dallas’ most recent splash signing and most recent championship.

Now, the Cowboys feel they are a contender, and receiver Odell Beckham remains a free agent.

When owner Jerry Jones walked onto Lambeau Field pregame Sunday, he heard chants of “OBJ! OBJ!” from Cowboys fans in attendance. Jones seems to want Beckham as much as Cowboys Nation does and made clear Tuesday that CeeDee Lamb‘s big day Sunday does not take his team out of the Beckham Sweepstakes.

“I don’t think so,” Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan, via Patrik Walker of the team website. “A talent like Beckham is additive. It stacks on top of — we think a lot of what CeeDee is capable of being for this team. Beckham is really [about] can he get us substantively above where we are? The answer is: We’ll see how that is.”

Most free agent signings come down to money, and thus, the question becomes: Will the Cowboys offer enough?

Beckham reportedly wants a long-term deal, and for this season, he wants compensation in the prorated range of $20 million for the balance of the season or roughly $7 million.

Beckham is expected to have a team sooner than later, with the 49ers, Chiefs, Giants, Bills and Cowboys among those likely interested.

“In this particular case, start by asking: Why is it you’re able to sign him?” Jones said. “Ask that question: ‘Why?’ Well, it’s because he’s not on a team, and at this time of year. A player of that caliber, that’s rare. It is because we’re dealing with a situation where he’s free but potentially very capable of helping a team right now win and play at a high level.

“That’ll tell you alone that it’s a rarified set of circumstances and those just don’t happen, or this wouldn’t be possible.”

Jerry Jones: A talent like Odell Beckham is “additive” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk