Jerry Jones: The sky is not falling

The Cowboys lost for the third time in four games against the Raiders on Thursday, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Friday morning that he was taking Thanksgiving to heart and “looking at the best parts of where” the NFC East leaders sit.

Jones admitted the 36-33 loss was disappointing during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan and noted that the team didn’t provide enough pressure on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Defensive ends Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence are due back from injuries in the near future, which is one of the things Jones pointed out while talking about his feeling that all is still well for the Cowboys despite their recent losses.

“You have to look forward. Yesterday is as dead as Napoleon. It’s gone,” Jones said. “And so we have to look at how to improve. The sky is not falling. When you look at the six games ahead that we have, the cavalry is coming. We’ve gotta take a deep breath and remember that this time of year is where you’re dealing with attrition. You’re normally dealing with a depleted situation in your personnel. Here we come with fresh legs.”

The Cowboys should have wide receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb for next Thursday’s game against the Saints, which is another reason for the team to look forward rather than backward after a Thanksgiving loss.

