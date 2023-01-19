Jerry Jones shares odd hunting dog analogy to explain Cowboys' playoff hopes

Jones shares odd hunting dog analogy for Cowboys' playoff hopes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't lack confidence when it comes to believing his team is a Super Bowl contender every season.

However, heading into Dallas’ NFC Divisional Round matchup against the 49ers on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, Jones used an interesting metaphor to describe his team’s mindset.

“I was visiting with Michael Irvin right at the end of the game last night, and he was using a hunting dog analogy, but it’s true,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Game’s “Shan & RJ.” “They do put the face of the hunting dog when you finally make find what you’re hunting; they rub that dog's face in that blood and make sure that he remembers what it tasted like and what it was like.

“And, boy, that enhances his instincts for the rest of his time. And that’s exactly the way the Cowboys, I’m sure, will take this victory in Tampa. Take everything associated with it, make everything they can out of it. Well, you can say, ‘You got to move on.’ They’re a better team leaving Tampa than when they got there.”

The Cowboys are coming off a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday in the wild-card round for their first road playoff win since 1992. As a result, they’re heading into the Bay Area confident and hoping to avenge last year’s playoff loss to the 49ers.

Jones also warned the 49ers’ defense about what they could expect to see from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday.

“I think what you saw there [Monday] night, we’re going to get to see a lot of when we play San Francisco in terms of him keeping the ball and relying on that triple threat that he can have,” Jones said. “If we could get it, if he’s healthy enough to do it, his being able to instinctively take that ball and run with it … is really a dimension that [the 49ers’] defense has a difficult time adjusting to.”

If last year's wild-card playoff game is any indicator of what fans can expect, another chaotic matchup with a ticket to the 2023 NFC Championship Game is in store.

