Jerry Jones says he won’t replace Mike McCarthy, but Twitter doesn’t believe it

When the Los Angeles Chargers were knocked out of the NFL playoffs in the wild-card round, speculation arose that Sean Payton might land in L.A. to replace Brandon Staley and team up with Justin Herbert.

The Chargers quickly put an end to those rumors by sticking with Staley.

Now, following the Dallas Cowboys’ loss in the divisional round of the playoff, speculation has started once again that Payton could land in Dallas.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones attempted to put a stop to that speculation by backing McCarthy on Sunday night, indicating that the coach’s job is safe.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also noted on Monday that he believes McCarthy truly is safe, and Payton does not view Dallas as a potential destination.

That hasn’t stopped Twitter speculation.

So have the Cowboys traded their draft to the Saints yet for Sean Payton? SP always had a soft spot for Dallas and JJ has always wanted SP to coach for him pic.twitter.com/t9isYP2ng1 — A Wish From The Suns' Maciej Lampe (@FallenFounder) January 23, 2023

Cowboys should give Dak Prescott another chance with a better coach and better skill players BUT Sean Payton and Tom Brady in Dallas feels very Jerry Jones https://t.co/IsCOub13Fg — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) January 23, 2023

I ain't blaming McCarthy for all of this but if you have a opportunity to get Sean Payton you go do it @dallascowboys — Arp (@IamARP24) January 23, 2023

oof, night cowboys. sean payton is on line 2 — John Sigler (@john_siglerr) January 23, 2023

If Jerry Jones wants to get close to another SB in Dallas, he must hire Sean Payton now! He continues to believe square pegs fit in round holes. There are better Head Coaches in the division than McCarthy! Payton is available and he wants the #Cowboys job! — Chiefs Insider (@ChiefsInsider) January 23, 2023

Sean Payton coaching the Cowboys next year? — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 23, 2023

The Cowboys are the best landing spot for Sean Payton. Defence is already built, QB he can get a lot more out of than McCarthy does. — Cian (@Cianaf) January 23, 2023

Mike McCarthy is a great coach. He will continue to be a great coach somewhere else, because we need to end this relationship. We need Payton. Bring us Payton. It’s destiny. @dallascowboys @SeanPayton — Jon Mack (@JonMack_SLAY) January 23, 2023

What day does Sean Payton interview with the Cowboys? — Eric L. Mitchell (@EricLMitchell) January 23, 2023

Congrats to Sean Payton on becoming the Cowboys' head coach the second McCarthy punted — Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) January 23, 2023

Should Mike McCarthy’s latest playoff meltdown force the Cowboys to turn to Sean Payton? They could be a late entrant to the former Saints coach’s sweepstakes: https://t.co/f3pzmbCarQ — TheSaintsWire (@TheSaintsWire) January 23, 2023

So, will it happen? Taken at face value, Jones’ comments suggest McCarthy is safe, which rules out the Payton-to-Cowboys scenario. As fans in Dallas know, though, Jones can always change his mind.

If the Cowboys are going to make a run at Payton, they will have to do so quickly because the Broncos are already in pursuit of the coach. Unless McCarthy is fined soon — basically today — rumors of Payton landing in Dallas will likely fade away.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire