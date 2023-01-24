Jerry Jones says he won’t replace Mike McCarthy, but Twitter doesn’t believe it

When the Los Angeles Chargers were knocked out of the NFL playoffs in the wild-card round, speculation arose that Sean Payton might land in L.A. to replace Brandon Staley and team up with Justin Herbert.

The Chargers quickly put an end to those rumors by sticking with Staley.

Now, following the Dallas Cowboys’ loss in the divisional round of the playoff, speculation has started once again that Payton could land in Dallas.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones attempted to put a stop to that speculation by backing McCarthy on Sunday night, indicating that the coach’s job is safe.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also noted on Monday that he believes McCarthy truly is safe, and Payton does not view Dallas as a potential destination.

That hasn’t stopped Twitter speculation.

So, will it happen? Taken at face value, Jones’ comments suggest McCarthy is safe, which rules out the Payton-to-Cowboys scenario. As fans in Dallas know, though, Jones can always change his mind.

If the Cowboys are going to make a run at Payton, they will have to do so quickly because the Broncos are already in pursuit of the coach. Unless McCarthy is fined soon — basically today — rumors of Payton landing in Dallas will likely fade away.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire

