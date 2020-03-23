Cowboys owner Jerry Jones lavished praise on center Travis Frederick shortly after Frederick surprised the NFL world by announcing his retirement today.

“Travis Frederick, by the nature of his center position, was the core piece of what I believe to be one of the most talented and skilled NFL offensive lines that has been assembled,” Jones said in a statement. “His leadership ability production and intelligence put him at the top level of interior offensive linemen in our league for many years.”

Jones praised Frederick for returning last year after missing the 2018 season because of Guillain-Barre Syndrome and said he epitomizes the kind of person the Dallas Cowboys want their players to be.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“As a contributor to our community, a family man and a professional person, he has distinguished himself as an exemplary representative of this organization,” Jones said. “And for the rest of his life, when his name is mentioned in the same sentence with the Dallas Cowboys, he will be lifting the standards of excellence and esteem that has characterized the history of our proud franchise.”

A 2013 first-round draft pick out of Wisconsin, the 29-year-old Frederick played his entire career with the Cowboys and was a five-time Pro Bowler.

Jerry Jones says Travis Frederick represented the standards of the Cowboys originally appeared on Pro Football Talk