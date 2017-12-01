Jerry Jones says “positive things” have come out of delay in Roger Goodell’s deal

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remains hopeful the entire ownership will vote on an extension for Roger Goodell, even though owners granted the Compensation Committee the authority to finalize a deal for the Commissioner.

“Yeah, I hope they do. I hope they do,” Jones said Thursday after the Cowboys’ 38-14 victory over Washington. “One thing I will say is that we’ve gotten some very positive things done through this exercise and process of extending Roger. There’s more to come that is going to be very good for everybody.”

Jones, who has opposed a new deal for Goodell and seeks a secret ballot at the December 13 owners meetings, did not elaborate on the “more to come.”

Although Robert Kraft did not mention Jones by name this week, the Patriots owner appeared to direct his comments toward the Cowboys owner when he said it is “important in every league that everyone is a good partner and no one perceives themselves to be bigger than the league itself.”

Jones said Thursday he has only the league’s best interest in mind.

“I really have never met anybody eye to eye lately that didn’t think that my interests were in the best interest of the NFL,” Jones said. “I really haven’t had anybody basically state that. I’m fortunate that I’ve had the time and spent the time and done the things that have happened in the NFL that I don’t have to explain in doing what’s in the best interest of the NFL in my mind. So I think as long as good people have disagreement, but it’s been my experience that you can be an advocate; you can be passionate about what you want to do and my experience has been that has improved the NFL most of the time.”

Under the unanimous resolution passed by the 32 owners in May, the Compensation Committee can finalize a contract with Goodell. However, the six-owner committee has yet to complete a deal, with the league meetings looming in less than two weeks in Jones’ backyard of Irving.