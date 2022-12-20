Jerry Jones says likelihood of Cowboys signing Odell Beckham Jr. is diminishing

Jerry Jones made it sound like the Dallas Cowboys' signing of Odell Beckham Jr. was inevitable last week.

Now he's changing his tune.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday, the Cowboys owner and general manager said "as of this morning, we don't have anything."

"The reality is, though, that time is moving on down the road relative to playing in the playoffs and so every day diminishes our chances of going forward," Jones said.

Jones told USA TODAY Sports' Jarrett Bell following last week's league meetings: "Odell's going to join us. There's a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two."

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

Odell Beckham Jr. has played with the Giants, Browns and Rams in his career.

Beckham Jr., 30, tore his ACL during Super Bowl 56 while playing for the Los Angeles Rams.

If Beckham Jr. were to sign with a postseason-bound team and be placed on injured reserve, he would have to sit out at least four games, which would include the wild-card round. Beckham Jr. has maintained he wants to join a contender.

“I’m hopeful we can get into some important games and have some Deion Sanders-type results,” Jones had previously said of Beckham Jr. “Could this be possible to have a great player like that get in two or three playoff games and make some significant plays? I think very much so. That’s not an exaggerated thought at all."

The Cowboys signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton to a deal for the rest of the season to bolster their receiving corps behind CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown.

Dallas currently is in second place in the NFC East with the No. 5 seed, No. 1 wild card, in the NFC playoff picture.

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jerry Jones: Cowboys' chances of signing Odell Beckham Jr. decreasing