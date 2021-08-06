Jimmy Johnson is going into Dallas Cowboys’ Ring of Honor, Jerry Jones says

It’s all good between Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former coach Jimmy Johnson.

Jones has already admitted regrets about not doing enough to keep Johnson from leaving the franchise following back-to-back Super Bowl wins in 1992 and 1993.

The rift has been over in Johnson’s mind.

Jones said Thursday night that he will induct Johnson into the team’s hallowed Ring of Honor. Jones made the announcement during a visit on Fox before the Cowboys’ preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which coincided with the former coach’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“[Former Cowboys general manager] Tex Schramm said, ‘Jerry keep it limited but make sure it’s just about the plays they made. Make sure it’s about who contributed to the storied history of the franchise,’” Jones said while sitting on the set with Johnson.

“It’s hard not to recognize his contribution to the franchise.”

Jones was asked if he was making an official announcement.

“We can be. He will be in the Ring of Honor,” Jones said.

“You mean while I am alive,” Johnson responded to hearty laughs.

No date has been set for Johnson’s induction into the Ring of Honor. But Jones says he will honor his induction into the Hall of Fame during a game this season.