Jerry Jones says Jason Garrett 'will be coaching in the NFL next year', but where?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a lot of faith in head coach Jason Garrett’s coaching abilities ... though perhaps not enough faith to let Garrett keep his job if the Cowboys don’t make it to the playoffs and win their first Super Bowl since 1995.

Jones did an interview on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday and said that while he’d seen a list of rumored candidates to coach the Cowboys next season should Garrett be fired, “they can’t guarantee me or my fans a Super Bowl.” He went on to give Garrett some great compliments, while simultaneously confirming that his job is likely in jeopardy if the season ends badly.

"Nobody has the exclusive skills to get the job done so that collectively you can win a Super Bowl," Jones said, via NFL.com. "But there are qualified people. Jason Garrett is one of them. In my opinion, Jason Garrett will be coaching in the NFL next year."

Jones’ phrasing is significant, and it seems to be intentional. Saying that Garrett will be coaching in the NFL is not the same thing as saying he’ll still be coaching the Cowboys, where he’s been since 2011.

Jerry Jones says that Jason Garrett will be coaching in the NFL next year, but doesn't mention the Cowboys at all. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Jones is almost certainly correct, though. Even if Garrett doesn’t find a way to salvage the Cowboys’ season and is sent packing, a coach with his record and reputation will be a hot commodity. There are more than a few teams who are on a path to replace their head coach once the season ends. While rumors about a union between Garrett and the New York Giants were brushed off several weeks ago, Pat Shurmur is definitely on the hot seat and Garrett would be a dream candidate to replace him.

The Giants seem obvious because they’re in the same division as the Cowboys, but there are plenty of other options for Garrett should he find himself needing employment. The Jacksonville Jaguars are likely to need a new coach if they decide to part ways with Doug Marrone. Freddie Kitchens of the underperforming Cleveland Browns could also be sent to the curb. The Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons could all be in the market for new leadership as well.

Garrett will have plenty of opportunities if Jones decides to let him go, but with four more games on the Cowboys’ schedule, Garrett’s fate is very much in his own hands. And Jones has faith that Garrett and the Cowboys’ talented roster can get it done.

Jerry Jones w/@1053ss @rjchoppy on @1053thefan on - "I look at our team with our skillset and I look at other teams with theirs, and there's nothing in my mind that jumps out at me that we cant be playing well enough to take it to the house." — Roy White III (@RDubThree) December 3, 2019

