Jerry Jones says he’s happy with decision to trade Amari Cooper, use cap space elsewhere
Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones has no regrets about trading wide receiver Amari Cooper.
Jones acknowledged that the Cowboys could have used a wide receiver of Cooper’s caliber, but he defended the decision to unload Cooper’s contract because he says the $20 million in cap space that saved was well used.
“When I look at the salary involved, over $20 million a year, and I look at what we got with that salary to help this team that we wouldn’t have been able to have with this team, had we kept him, I like what we did,” Jones said.
Jones admitted he hoped third-round rookie Jalen Tolbert would have contributed more, and that Michael Gallup would have recovered more quickly from a torn ACL, but he insisted that losing Cooper wasn’t a problem for the Cowboys, given that the $20 million they didn’t spend on Cooper was $20 million they could spend on other players.
