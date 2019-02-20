Jerry Jones says DeMarcus Lawrence is 'significant' part of Cowboys' future — is deal coming?

The two-week period for NFL teams to designate a franchise player for the 2019 season began on Tuesday. While no team has made that move yet — the deadline to do so is March 5 — it’s a safe bet that multiple will.

One team that could use the tag for the second straight year is the Dallas Cowboys, and could use it on the same player: pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence.

But did owner/GM Jerry Jones offer a glimmer of hope that something long-term could get done?

Jones: ‘The relationship is outstanding’

Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said he has a great relationship with pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, but will that lead to Lawrence getting a contract extension? (AP)

Speaking after a news conference for the boxing card that’s going to be held at AT&T Stadium next month, Jones was asked about Lawrence.

On Feb. 10, Lawrence tweeted a cryptic message; it read only, “#TheyLying.” Was he talking about the Cowboys? It’s unclear. But Jones was asked if it’s a hint that there’s animosity between Dallas brass and Lawrence, and he said no.

“There’s just absolutely none, as far as I’m concerned,” Jones said. “It’s one of the best relationships I have or ever had with a player. The relationship is outstanding.”

Jones can be fond of hyperbole, so who knows if that’s actually true, but we can take him at his word.

‘DeMarcus is a significant part of the now and the future’

Asked multiple times about Lawrence, Jones declined to offer specifics.

“I’m not going to get into any of our strategies and how we are going to be doing it,” he said. “It is strategic, but DeMarcus is certainly a significant part of the now and the future.”

Lawrence is coming off a second straight Pro Bowl season, totaling 10.5 sacks and 23 quarterback hits for the NFC East champs, and is still young, not turning 27 until late April.

Getting Lawrence a multi-year deal is reportedly a priority for Dallas. If the two sides can’t agree on one at the coming scouting combine, when Jones and Lawrence’s agent David Canter can meet face-to-face, it’s possible Dallas could tag Lawrence to buy a few more months to get something done.

