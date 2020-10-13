Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott is future of Cowboys despite horrific injury

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott remains part of the team’s long-term plans despite the horrific injury he sustained during Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

The 27-year-old quarterback required surgery after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. His current deal expires at the end of the season, and some have wondered if the Cowboys will commit to Prescott long-term as he comes back from injury.

During an appearance on the Shan & RJ show on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Jones was asked if Prescott’s injury gave the Cowboys any concerns when offering him a new contract.

“None, said Jones. “We’ve known for a long time that you can have a great player at this spot, but then not have him at periods of time during his career.. We had it with [Troy] Aikman. We had it with [Tony] Romo. You don’t always have them. So, you’ve got to rely on other parts of your team.”

“So, you’ve got to rely on other parts of your team. That’s why we do not and do not go into a contract negotiation with the idea that it stands alone. It has to be a part of your tools which you have, which is your salary cap to put a team on the field and try to figure out the best way to win. And really that’s the underlying issue here.”

Jones believes Prescott will be ready to resume duties as the team’s quarterback in time for the start of the 2021 season.

“If you look ahead, he should be ready to go for our spring work and the latter part of the spring work,” Jones said. “But knowing Dak, and that’s a big part of this thing, knowing Dak and his makeup, he’ll be back out there soon. Physically, I’m told by the doctors, by our own experience of seeing this injury, physically there should be no problem with him being back out there in early May or April.”

Prescott was leading the NFL in passing yards when injury struck. The Cowboys have arguably the best back-up quarterback in the league, Andy Dalton, to step in, but Jones admits he may have to readjust expectations for the season.

“I’m immediately moving into how unique this year with my thinking,” Jones said. “Yes, obviously, this does impact expectations and it could impact the reality of how and what we do. On the other hand, this is a different year, and if you’ve ever had one that you could approach in an unorthodox way, this is it ... Andy Dalton is a player that can get the job done in the NFL. He’s a starting quarterback, and I’m being trite when I say this. And I think he’s a starting quarterback on any various successful winning teams.”

The Cowboys are in third place in the NFC East, but benefit from being in a division that has had a historically bad start to the season. The Philadelphia Eagles lead the NFC East with a 1-2-1 record, only marginally better than the Cowboys 1-3 start.