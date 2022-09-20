Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones thinks Dak Prescott may surprise people with how quickly he returns from the injury to his throwing hand.

Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that it’s still too soon to say when Prescott will be back on the field, but it’s possible that he’ll miss only one more game and play in Week Four against the Commanders.

“I don’t know that anybody knows [when he’ll be back],” Jones said. “But when he [gets enough strength in his hand], then you’ll probably see some real advancement in his timeline. I don’t know when that is. I do know that with a good airing out last week, everybody recognizes that he’ll be back sooner than later as far as the timeline. It really could be a minimum of two weeks up here in my mind [Washington in Week 4]. Now, that’s very optimistic. But he’s got the kind of repair there that will allow him not to have a lot of fear of re-injuring it. It’s just a question of the grip. But it’s a big question.”

The good news for the Cowboys is that backup Cooper Rush played well in Prescott’s absence on Sunday, giving them more confidence that they can win while Prescott is out. But it would be even better news if it turns out that Prescott doesn’t have to be out for long.

Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott could play as soon as Week 4 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk