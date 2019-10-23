Jerry Jones says Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is 'not a yes man'

Even though the Dallas Cowboys are coming off a big win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, there’s still chatter about their head coach, Jason Garrett.

Team owner/general manager Jerry Jones has expressed confidence in Garrett, even as Dallas lost three straight games before the win over Philadelphia, but Garrett is in the final year of a five-year, $30 million contract, and Jones was almost defensive on Monday when pressed on the idea of an extension.

‘Do you need my health examination as well?’

Via Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk, late Sunday night after the Eagles game, Jones was asked why Garrett hasn’t been extended yet if, as Jones has contended, he would be highly sought-after if he were to hit the market?

“Do you need my health examination as well? Or my health record?” Jones said. “I’m not going to talk about that, and you know I’m not. Really, I’m not.”

Jerry Jones, right, said Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, left, isn't a "yes man." (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Cowboys are on their bye week.

Not a yes-man

On Tuesday, Jones made his regular appearance on radio station 105.3 The Fan and was asked about his relationship with Garrett, who is in his ninth full season as head coach.

“I’m there every day,” Jones said. “I’m really amazed at any criticism of being that involved. I’m aware of why it comes but in anything else, you see the owner picking the trash up, you see the owner walking through, talking to every aspect of the business. And you know they’re on top of it in there. They’re really making everybody accountable.

“It’s important that you have a good relationship. Is it important you have a yes man there from any perspective? It’s important not to have a yes man. Jason Garrett is not a yes man. I don’t say that, must I protest. I say that because he’s not. Is Jason respectful of the order of things? Of course he is.”

Urban Meyer gives ‘compliment’

Last week, former Ohio State and Florida coach Urban Meyer was on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd and said he’d “absolutely” take the Cowboys job if it became available and he had the opportunity to get the gig.

It’s a little odd to see someone who coached so recently talk about taking a coaching job that isn’t currently available; Jones, of course, saw the comment as flattering.

“For Urban Meyer to say that is a compliment,” he said. “Period. I really know that. This is a great job. Now, that’s not implying that I made it that way or I don’t make it that way. It’s just the place to be.”

