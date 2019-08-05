Jerry Jones says new contracts for Amari, Zeke and Dak “will happen”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was back at work Sunday after presenting Gil Brandt for the Pro Football of Hall of Fame on Saturday. Jones is unconcerned about getting Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper signed to extensions.

Jones said he had no “specific” updates, adding that the Cowboys have seven or eight players they are either negotiating with or preparing for negotiations.

But Elliott, Prescott and Cooper are at the top of the list.

“Just know that like so many things, it’ll happen. It’ll happen,” Jones said, via NFL.com. “There literally is no concern on my part at all about any time frame. That’ll happen. The results are too good for them and too good for the Cowboys. Think about it now. The results are too good for them and too good for the Cowboys. That always happens when it’s that good for both of us.”

Elliott remains a holdout, working out on his own in Mexico while his teammates train in California. His contract runs through 2020. Prescott and Cooper, who are in camp, are entering the final year of their deals.

Prescott remains in contact with Elliott, but said Sunday that he is not trying to talk him back into camp.

“I’ve talked to him. We’ve communicated,” Prescott said. “As I said, obviously we miss the player that he is, but I know that he’s getting better. I know that he’s working on his game. He’s in shape. He’s going to make sure that he comes back, and when he’s back on this team he’s a better player than before camp, or before the spring. And then, yeah, he’s a good friend. Obviously you want him out here, but that’s business. . . .

“Friendship is friendship, and business is business. You don’t cross those.”