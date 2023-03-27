Jerry Jones says Commanders sale won't be resolved at league meetings

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is sure there will be no Commanders conversations during the annual NFL meetings. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

As the Dan Snyder and Washington Commanders saga continues, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has confirmed there will be no conclusion this month.

On Monday, Jones was asked whether a resolution might come to fruition at the annual league meetings currently occurring in Phoenix, Arizona.

“No. No. There won’t be one here," he told reporters.

Snyder and the Commanders have been the subjects of multiple investigations from local, federal and NFL authorities. The team has faced allegations of sexual harassment, workplace toxicity, financial impropriety and interference with investigations.

In October, Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay became the first of Snyder’s counterparts to publicly suggest voting on his removal. Irsay said he “believe[s] there’s merit to remove” Snyder.

NFL protocol requires at least 24 of 32 team owners to support a forced removal.

A month later, it was announced the potential sale of the Commanders was being explored In the wake of a congressional investigation into the "toxic" workplace environment.

At the time, Jones said he wasn't “necessarily surprised,” that the Snyders were enlisting financial guidance regarding team ownership options for the Commanders, noting that Dan was "out testing the waters.”

Shortly after, Irsay appeared to change his stance about the removal of Snyder. “I’m not ready to vote him out,” Irsay said on Dec. 14. “To me, more has to be revealed.”

For the second set of league meetings since things began to unravel, the Commanders are being represented by Snyder's wife and co-owner Tanya. Following the league's 2021 investigation which resulted in the franchise being fined $10 million, Snyder announced that he was stepping away from day-to-day activities with the organization.

Front Office Sports' AJ Perez reported Sunday there would be no formal agenda items set for league committee meetings concerning the Commanders' future. Now, Jones has confirmed there will likely be no productive unofficial conversations to accelerate progress either.

Several bidders have been engaged in talks to buy the Commanders. In addition to the legal drama surrounding the franchise, Snyder is also complicating the sale by reportedly barring certain buyers like billionaire Jeff Bezos from purchasing the franchise.