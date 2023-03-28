Jerry Jones says the Commanders are ‘a national treasure’

What was once true is not necessarily true today.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took over ownership of the NFL franchise in 1989. At that time, the Washington Redskins were being coached by Joe Jackson Gibbs. The Washington general manager was Bobby Beathard.

Beathard and Gibbs had led Washington to three Super Bowls, winning two, and four NFC Championship games, winning three, since 1981. In their eight seasons together, Washington had only one losing season, and that was 7-9 in 1988.

Consequently, perhaps Jerry Jones was reminiscing back to the days when he first entered the select club of NFL owners in 1989 when the Redskins were indeed “a national treasure.”

Since Daniel Snyder became the owner prior to the 1999 season, the “national treasure” has not won any more playoff games than they have changed their team name — twice.

Becoming the Redskins in 1933, they succumbed to political pressure in 2020, becoming the made fun of “Football Team” for two seasons, 2020-21, before another change resulted in what many in the DMV feel is an expansion look as the “Commanders.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he does not anticipate any resolution to Washington’s ownership situation at these NFL meetings. pic.twitter.com/N9Y2ZmpHEN — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) March 27, 2023

Jones went on to say Monday that the relationship between he and Snyder is “not strained in any way,” immediately after admitting “there are various issues involved here.”

The former Arkansas Razorback also expressed “his interest is about the team becoming what it should be. It’s a team in the nation’s capital; it’s highly visible and creates a unique perspective for fans.”

