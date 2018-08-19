Jerry Jones said David Irving can have “great career” if he gets in line with NFL policy

David Irving can participate in practices with the Cowboys, but he’s not. The defensive lineman has missed all of training camp after missing most of the offseason program.

The Cowboys played yet another preseason game without the talented but troubled player, though another member of the team’s defensive line returned from a suspension of more than a year to play against the Bengals on Saturday.

The Cowboys continue to hold out hope that Irving, like Randy Gregory has, will get the needed help to return to the field.

“I just know that he’s very capable of,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “I’m talking about apart from being an athlete, he’s very capable of being a big part of this team. If he can also get in line with the policy of the NFL, then he’ll have a great career. I can say that unequivocally. Matter of fact, both those guys we’re talking about, [Gregory and Irving] can have great careers.”

Jones wouldn’t say when he expects Irving to show up. But the owner said on the first day of training camp Irving was dealing with off-the-field issues and was not expected during camp.

The Cowboys finished their California portion of training camp Friday.

Irving, 25, is suspended for the first four games for violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. He wrote in an Instagram post this week that he will stop using marijuana because he wants to continue to play football, but disagrees with the league’s marijuana policy.