Jerry Jones said Cowboys have discussed free agent safeties

Everyone assumes the Cowboys will have interest in signing Earl Thomas in free agency since they had interest in trading with the Seahawks for him.

Yes, the Cowboys like Thomas, and they have a need for a playmaking safety.

But committing big money to a free agent would go against their recent history. Cornerback Brandon Carr was the last free agent from another team the Cowboys gave huge money, signing him to a five-year, $50.1 million deal in 2012.

Plus, the Cowboys have plenty of their own players — DeMarcus Lawrence, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, Byron Jones and Dak Prescott — to re-sign to big deals sooner than later.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday the team has had internal discussions about adding a safety in free agency.

“Yes, but that’s about all I’ll say,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

Plenty of big-name safeties are scheduled to hit the open market, with five ranked in the top 17 of PFT‘s top 100.