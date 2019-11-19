Jerry Jones reveals interesting exchange with Bill Belichick at ski resort in 1990s

The Dallas Cowboys will make a rare visit to Gillette Stadium on Sunday for a Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones went on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday and told an interesting story about an exchange he had with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in the 1990s.

"I'll never forget, I was skiing after our season was over," Jones said. "I was renting skis for my grandkids, and there was a line. I'm sitting in the back and somebody bumps up against me a few times. I turned around and it was this guy, I couldn't (make out who he was) because he had his ski stuff on and goggles. It was Bill.

"He no longer had a job. He had been with Cleveland and they'd let him go up there. He said, 'Listen, I can coach. If you ever get an opportunity, don't forget about me.' I've thought about that many times. You never know when you can find a great coach. You can find him in a ski checkout line sometimes."

When Barry Switzer resigned as Cowboys head coach after a 6-10 season in 1997, Jones and the Cowboys hired Chan Gailey as the team's new head coach. Gailey is one of five head coaches Dallas has employed since Belichick was fired after the 1995 season.

The Cowboys have reached the playoffs nine times in the last 21 seasons, and that span includes zero trips to the NFC Championship Game or beyond.

The Patriots traded for Belichick in a deal with the New York Jets to be their next head coach beginning with the 2000 season, and he has won nine conference championships and six Super Bowl titles in 20 seasons at the helm. Belichick might win another championship in 2019, as his Patriots currently sit atop the AFC standings with a 9-1 record entering Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.

