Jerry Jones responds to Cowboys DT Dontari Poe kneeling during national anthem

Jerry Jones was notably silent as football season approached with the NFL engulfed in the nation’s larger race reckoning.

As the league shifted its stance to match public sentiment on player protest, the normally outspoken Dallas Cowboys owner had nothing to say publicly on the matter.

Now the season has started. A Cowboy has knelt. And Jones is back to his regularly scheduled media rounds. On Tuesday he addressed Sunday night’s pregame against the Los Angeles Rams that saw Dallas defensive tackle Dontari Poe take a knee during the national anthem.

Jones lauds team response to Poe

Jones, who famously vowed in 2018 that Cowboys players would always stand for the anthem with a “toe on the line”, did not criticize Poe while making his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

“I thought our players, I thought they gave it sensitivity,” Jones said when asked about his team’s response to Poe. “They showed respect to Poe’s decision. I think they certainly did ... show a sensitivity to our fans as ateam team. ... All in all, I thought our team was very real and very genuine in the way it approached it.”

Jones did not endorse nor condemn Poe’s decision and moved on to another topic when no follow-up question was asked.

Jerry Jones avoided taking a public stance on Dontari Poe's decision to kneel. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Poe was the only Dallas player to take a knee. The newly signed Cowboy vowed to do so during training camp, and followed through with his plan even as none of his Cowboys teammates joined him. Defensive end Aldon Smith and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods stood by Poe during his protest, each with a hand on his shoulder.

Jones’ in-game response

NBC cameras focused on Jones as Poe knelt.

Jerry Jones with a closer look when he saw Dontari Poe kneeling 🤣. #LARvsDAL #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/fIIJQHxsXo — TVC (@adishkaun) September 14, 2020

Poe’s response

Poe told reporters that some of his teammates tried to talk him out of kneeling alone, but in the end he felt supported in his protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

“I had already told teammates and coaches that I was going to it,” Poe said, per the Fort Worth Star Telegram. “That’s where my head was at. My teammates were telling me that they didn’t want me to do it by myself, alone, because we’re a team. But I had told them my mind was already made up and I felt this way.

“And if they didn’t, don’t do it. Don’t do it unless your heart is there like mine was. I appreciate my guys for sticking with me, for being behind me.”

