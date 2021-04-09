Jerry Jones reportedly “infatuated” with Kyle Pitts

If Jerry Jones wants to make a splash in the NFL draft, there’s no bigger move he could make than trading up to draft Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. And Jones may do that.

Jones loves Pitts and would consider moving up from the 10th overall pick to get him, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

“We’re hearing this thing about Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys — and the GM — being infatuated with Kyle Pitts,” Mortensen said on ESPN. “He’s going to have to trade up to get Kyle Pitts. He spent $40 million a year on Dak Prescott, so why not go get Kyle Pitts?”

Moving up high enough to draft Pitts would probably require the Cowboys to move up to No. 5, or perhaps No. 4, and that would likely mean giving up their 2022 first-round pick, as the Dolphins did when they traded up from No. 12 to No. 6. That’s a steep price. And any time a report like this comes out, the question becomes who is leaking it and why — it could be leaked by someone who wants to drive up the price of a trade up, perhaps driving it up too high for Jones.

