Jerry Jones reiterates that he’ll never sell the Cowboys

From time to time, someone tries to apply a value to the Dallas Cowboys. From time to time, we’ll point out that it doesn’t matter, because the franchise isn’t for sale.

In his most recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, owner Jerry Jones said once again that he won’t be selling America’s Team.

“We used to have fans call in and I’d answer a question,” Jones said of his twice-per-week segments on the team’s flagship station. “I’d be mad too. I will tell you right now, the best way to get something done is to have [the question] come straight to me. Those same fans know I’ll never sell this team. I sure would welcome the segment. I live with it every day. Let me say this, I’m so sensitive to our fans. I will tell you … you look around, and [see that] rehiring or shuffling out General Managers on top of shuffling out coaches — I haven’t seen that be the secret to success in the league.”

There hasn’t been a shuffling out of General Managers in Dallas because the owner has been the G.M. for 33 years. And he hasn’t fired coaches more often because, frankly, he doesn’t like to pay the buyouts.

Whether he’s willing to pay current coach Mike McCarthy to not coach the team beyond the third year of his contract remains to be seen. In 2019, and as explained in Playmakers, Jones was ready to hire Sean Payton. Payton will be available for 2023. It will be interesting to see whether Jones is willing to pay whatever it takes to get Payton, and whatever it takes to get McCarthy to go away.

